Frank Vincent: Bournemouth midfielder joins Scunthorpe United on season-long loan

Scunthorpe will spend their second successive season in League Two in 2020-21

Scunthorpe United have signed Bournemouth midfielder Frank Vincent on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Cherries, spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Torquay.

Vincent made 21 appearances for the Gulls in what was his second loan spell with the Devon club.

The previous season, he helped Torquay win promotion from the National League South.

