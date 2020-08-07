Women's Super League fixtures: Chelsea start 2020-21 at Manchester United
Champions Chelsea face an away game at Manchester United in the opening 2020-21 Women's Super League fixtures.
Aston Villa, who won promotion from the Championship last season, start at home to Manchester City, while Arsenal begin with a home game against Reading.
The first round of matches will take place on 5-6 September.
Chelsea were declared winners at the end of a truncated 2019-20 season, which was curtailed in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Hayes' side were second when the campaign was suspended, but leapfrogged Manchester City into top spot when final places were decided by points per game.
Villa will appear in the WSL for the first time after winning the Championship title last season.
Dropping down to second-tier level are former WSL champions Liverpool, who will start the 2020-21 campaign with a home match against Durham.
Only the first two rounds of fixtures have been confirmed, with a full schedule set to be released in early September.
Games will take place behind closed doors until it is safe for supporters to return, with matches not chosen for broadcast on live television being streamed on the FA Player.
Opening round of fixtures (5-6 September)
Women's Super League
Arsenal v Reading
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City
Bristol City v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Women's Championship
Charlton Athletic v Crystal Palace
Coventry United v London Bees
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers
Liverpool v Durham
London City Lionesses v Sheffield United
- There are 11 clubs in the Women's Championship, so Lewes start the season with a free week
