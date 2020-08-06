Sean Clare: Oxford United sign versatile Hearts man for undisclosed fee

Sean Clare
Sean Clare has spent most of his career playing in midfield but is expected to play for Oxford as an attacking right-back

Oxford United have signed Sean Clare from Hearts on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Clare has spent most of his career as a midfielder but has been signed by the League One club with a view to playing as an attacking right-back.

He began his career with Sheffield Wednesday and spent time on loan with Bury, Accrington and Gillingham.

The 23-year-old joined Hearts in 2018 and played 71 times for the Jam Tarts, including 36 appearances last season.

Oxford were beaten by Wycombe in the League One play-off final last month.

"I've stayed pretty fit during lockdown but it will be a case of building that up in pre-season, get to know the lads and help us go one better," said Clare.

