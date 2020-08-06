Sean Clare: Oxford United sign versatile Hearts man for undisclosed fee
Oxford United have signed Sean Clare from Hearts on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Clare has spent most of his career as a midfielder but has been signed by the League One club with a view to playing as an attacking right-back.
He began his career with Sheffield Wednesday and spent time on loan with Bury, Accrington and Gillingham.
The 23-year-old joined Hearts in 2018 and played 71 times for the Jam Tarts, including 36 appearances last season.
Oxford were beaten by Wycombe in the League One play-off final last month.
"I've stayed pretty fit during lockdown but it will be a case of building that up in pre-season, get to know the lads and help us go one better," said Clare.
