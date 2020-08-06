Ledley King joins Tottenham coaching staff as first-team assistant

Ledley King
King was part of the Tottenham side that beat Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final

Club legend Ledley King has been appointed as first-team assistant at Tottenham.

Former captain King, 39, made 323 appearances before retiring in 2012.

"He has tremendous affinity with this club. Fans appreciate how much he accomplished as a true Spurs man on and off the pitch," said manager Jose Mourinho.

"We have developed a good relationship, and we hope to use his experience and insight."

King, who had been working as a club ambassador, will support academy players stepping up to first-team level.

