Ledley King joins Tottenham coaching staff as first-team assistant
Club legend Ledley King has been appointed as first-team assistant at Tottenham.
Former captain King, 39, made 323 appearances before retiring in 2012.
"He has tremendous affinity with this club. Fans appreciate how much he accomplished as a true Spurs man on and off the pitch," said manager Jose Mourinho.
"We have developed a good relationship, and we hope to use his experience and insight."
King, who had been working as a club ambassador, will support academy players stepping up to first-team level.