Valerie Gauvin: France striker joins Women's Super League side Everton

Valerie Gauvin helped France reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup

Everton Women have signed striker Valerie Gauvin from Montpellier.

The Toffees have not disclosed the length of the deal signed by the 24-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 16 games for Montpellier last season.

Gauvin has won 31 caps for France and was part of the side that made the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

"Signing Valerie is a real coup for the club and a sign of our ambition," Everton boss Willie Kirk told the club website.

"For me, she is already one of the top strikers in Europe and taking into account her age and mindset, she will continue to get even better, and I'm delighted to be part of that future development.

"She is going to add a focal point to our attack and will be an important part of what is now a very exciting squad that we have put together."

She is the fifth new face to join Everton since the end of last season, joining Danish duo Nicoline Sorensen and Rikke Sevecke, Norway right-back Ingrid Moe Wold and Bristol City's England Under 21 left-back Poppy Pattinson.