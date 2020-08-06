Droylsden FC: Greater Manchester club pulls out of Northern Premier League

Droylsden play their home games at the Butcher's Arms Ground

Non-league side Droylsden have pulled out of the Northern Premier League due to the financial impact of coronavirus.

The club said their main income source had stopped as the social club and function rooms at their stadium had been closed since the outbreak began.

The eighth-tier club added they were left without an alternative income after their main sponsor pulled out.

Chairman Dave Pace said the decision was the "most difficult he has ever had to make".

"The club may hopefully survive this crisis and continue into the future in less challenging circumstances than we find ourselves in during the present," the statement on the club website added.

Droylsden, who were founded in 1892, were 16th in the Northern Premier League Division One North West before the season was curtailed due to the virus.