Florian Kamberi: Hibernian sell striker to St Gallen

Florian Kamberi has completed his departure from Hibernian, with the striker moving to Swiss club St Gallen for an undisclosed fee.

Hibs say the transfer contains a sell-on clause for the 25-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract.

Kamberi had been under contract with Hibs until 2022 but had been told he did not figure in head coach Jack Ross' plans.

He had ended last season on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

Kamberi began his career with Rapperswil-Jona before moving to Grasshopper Zurich, from whom he moved to Easter Road, initially on loan, in 2018.

Overall, he made 79 appearances, scoring 29 times, for Hibs before finding the net once in nine games for Rangers, all but one from the bench.

He joins a club who were runners-up to Young Boys in the Swiss Super League last season.

Born in Kosovo, Kamberi is eligible to play for three countries and, having represented Switzerland at under-21 level, was called up by Albania last year only to miss out on a first cap through injury.