Linfield: Blues can adapt to single-leg challenge says manager David Healy

Healy's Linfield will be the first Irish Premiership side to begin their 2020-21 campaign

Linfield boss David Healy has admitted that this season's Champions League qualifying campaign feels like stepping into the "unknown".

The Irish Premiership champions face San Marino's Tre Fiori on Saturday in their one-legged preliminary round semi-final behind closed doors in Switzerland.

If successful, Linfield will face either Kosovan side Drita or Andorra's Inter Club d'Escaldes in Tuesday's final, with the winner advancing to the first qualifying stage.

"Me and my staff are going into it a bit blind-folded," said Healy.

"A normal European scenario is over two legs, you can get a look at someone in the first leg and readjust.

"There is a chance assess the opposition on strengths and weaknesses and be better in the second leg, but under these circumstances we're only going to get one look at them, so we just have to prepare the players as best we can for Saturday."

Linfield, whose last competitive game was against Carrick Rangers in March, are hoping to build on last season's promising showing in Europe which saw the Blues reach the Europa League play-offs, where they lost to Qarabag.

And while this season's format sees all qualifying rounds prior to the play-off being played over one leg, with extra-time and penalties if required, Healy insists his squad are ready for the challenge.

"It's an opportunity for us," added the 41-year-old, who has led the Windsor Park club to three Irish Premiership titles in the last four years.

"Our European run was huge for us and I certainly enjoyed it as a manager and the players had a little taste of decent away trips and what it feels like to be progressing through rounds.

"I'm not saying that's going to happen this year, it's going to be as difficult, if not harder, but we look forward to the challenge."

Linfield announced the signings of former Glentoran duo Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri at the start of August

Healy also hopes to have all four of the club's new signings available on Saturday.

Chris Johns, Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri are all set to be involved, while the Blues boss is waiting on international clearance for French striker Christy Manzinga.

Pepper and Nasseri have joined following strong seasons at Glentoran, while Johns has arrived after a four-year spell at Linfield's title rivals Coleraine.

However, Healy insists that their previous success counts for little and has called on the new recruits to nail down their place in his team.

"They're probably only good players on paper when they come to Linfield.

"They've achieved good things at other clubs, but when you come here the slate is wiped clean.

"They need to perform for me and show the Linfield supporters what they are capable of."

'People from NI always run themselves down' - Waterworth

Last summer, Linfield came agonisingly close to reaching the Europa League group stages for the first time.

Leading 3-2 from their first leg against Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in Belfast, the Blues lost the return game 2-1 and were eliminated on the away goal rule.

However, Andrew Waterworth believes that experience has demonstrated the growth of the Irish League and insists progression in Europe must be a top priority for Northern Irish clubs.

Waterworth is Linfield's record European goalscorer

"I think people from Northern Ireland always run themselves down," said Linfield's record European goalscorer.

"We always look at other countries as being much more advanced than us and that qualifying is so far away, but it's not.

"As players, we have to strive for that. We're building the foundations for going full-time.

"We're not there yet, but that has to be the objective for Irish League clubs to be competing in Europe. We have to start knocking the door now to get into the group stages.

"Shamrock Rovers did it and over the next four years there has to be a strategic objective for an Irish League club to do it.

"If we don't, we'll miss a big, big opportunity."