Brentford: Kamohelo Mokotjo & Nikos Karelis released by Championship club

Kamohelo Mokotjo made two substitute appearances for Brentford after the Championship season resumed in June

Greece forward Nikos Karelis and South Africa midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo have left Championship club Brentford.

The pair had signed short-term contract extensions in June in order to stay until the end of the season.

Karelis, 28, signed a one-year deal last August but played just four times after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut in October.

Mokotjo, 29, played 102 games in three seasons since moving to the Bees from FC Twente in the summer of 2017.

"It has been a pleasure to work with them and they have given their all for the club, on the pitch in the games they have played and in training, where their work has helped the group develop over the season," manager Thomas Frank told Brentford's website.

"Nikos has been very unfortunate, and I wish him better luck with injuries in the years to come as he has proven his quality.

"Kamo has been superb for us over three years and now has the opportunity to take on a new challenge. They are part of the Brentford FC story and I hope we see them again."