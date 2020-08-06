Jack Armer: Carlisle United sign ex-Preston North End defender

Jack Armer is the sixth new signing made by Carlisle this summer

League Two club Carlisle have signed defender Jack Armer on a one-year deal following his release by Preston.

The 19-year-old did not make a first-team appearance for Preston.

"We had a little look at him in January, not long after I'd come here," said Carlisle manager Chris Beech.

"At the time we were at full capacity for loans, and Preston were only interested in loaning him out. He'd been at Lancaster, playing men's football, and he did incredibly well."

