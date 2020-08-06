Hearts and Partick Thistle face Scottish FA hearing over court action

Hearts and Partick Thistle argued that they had been relegated unfairly

Hearts and Partick Thistle could learn on Thursday what punishment they will receive for trying to prevent relegation through the courts.

The pair were unhappy at the vote to demote them after last season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their challenge went to court, then arbitration, but was unsuccessful and they now face a Scottish FA hearing.

Possible punishments range from a fine to expulsion for what they SFA says was a breach of its rules.

The governing body states that they should have used arbitration in the first instance.

Hearts, who were bottom of the Scottish Premiership, Thistle, who were bottom of the Championship and Stranraer, who trailed in League One, were relegated on a points-per-game basis when the season was curtailed.

That decision was taken after a controversial vote of all 42 clubs granted the Scottish Professional Football League board the power to do so.

After attempts at reconstruction the leagues, Hearts and Thistle filed a petition at the Court of Session, seeking either a reversal of the decision of compensation.

They wanted the Court of Session to reverse the promotions of Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers and keep them up instead.

However, a three-strong panel ruled that the SPFL was entitled to act as it did.

Hearts and Thistle also wanted up to £10m in compensation but could now face paying costs, with arbitration continuing for "submissions about expenses".