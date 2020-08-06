Ethan Robson: Blackpool sign former Sunderland midfielder

Ethan Robson made 21 appearances for Grimsby while on loan at Blundell Park during the first half of last season

League One side Blackpool have signed former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old came up through Sunderland's academy and went on to play 14 games in all competitions for the Black Cats.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Grimsby and the second half of the previous season at then Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Robson is Blackpool's sixth new signing since the season ended.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave Sunderland, which is where I've grown up and developed over the years," Robson told the Blackpool website.

"But, after speaking to [manager] Neil Critchley and hearing what he had to say about the team and where he wants to take it, I felt it was a journey I wanted to be a part of.

"Blackpool is on the up, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future brings here."

