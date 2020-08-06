Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Edouard, Morelos, Fletcher, McCrorie, Kamberi

Celtic are braced for a big-money chase for Odsonne Edouard, with Arsenal and Leicester City keeping close tabs on the French striker, although a report in England suggesting Aston Villa have made an approach is wide of the mark. (Daily Record)

No deal has been agreed between Celtic and striker Steven Fletcher and, although manager Neil Lennon is an admirer, Peterborough United'sIvan Toney and West Ham United's Albian Ajeti remain firm targets.

Although there are no negotiations currently between the parties, the 33-year-old Fletcher is keen on the move after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and is happy to accept terms less than he could attract remaining in England, with Stoke City ready to table a two-year contract offer. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland striker Steven Fletcher is holding out for a longer contract after the 33-year-old, who is leaving Sheffield Wednesday, was offered a one-year deal by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Reports in Italy claim that Sevilla, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sassuolo have now all been credited with an interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos along with Lille. (Scottish Sun)

Swiss-born striker Florian Kamberi is expected to have a medical and complete a transfer from Hibernian to St Gallen on Thursday, with the 25-year-old signing a three-year-contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian are in pole position to beat off competition from England and abroad to clinch a move for 22-year-old Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Hibernian could use some of the £150,000 from the expected sale of Florian Kamberi to St Gallen to finance the signing of Rangers' Ross McCrorie, with Portsmouth also keen on another loan spell.

Hibs are also interested in a second loan spell for fellow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, but the 23-year-old wants to weigh up his options. (Daily Record)

Fulham have joined Crystal Palace in pursuing Scotland winger Ryan Fraser. The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace have offered a contract to Scotland winger Ryan Fraser. (The Guardian)

Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey, 18, and 16-year-old Celtic winger Barry Hepburn are set to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany. (The National)

Hearts midfielder Sean Clare has agreed terms for a transfer to Oxford United. (The Scotsman)

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington could be about to follow Sean Clare out the door at Hearts, with the 28-year-old in advanced talks with Charlton Athletic, newly-relegated to England's League One. (Edinburgh Evening News)