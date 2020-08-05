Jonny Williams: Wales midfielder signs Charlton Athletic extension

Midfielder Jonny Williams has won 21 caps for Wales

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Charlton Athletic until at least the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old joined the Addicks in January 2019 from Crystal Palace and signed a new one-year deal in July after being briefly released.

Williams played 30 games last season as Charlton were relegated to League One after a season in the Championship.

"I'm delighted to be staying," Williams told the club website.

"I've loved my time at Charlton, I feel at home here and I'm looking forward to hopefully having a good season next year and doing what we can to get the team back to the Championship."