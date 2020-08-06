Europa League - Round of 16
Sevilla2Roma0

Sevilla v Roma

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos SilvaBooked at 61mins
  • 23Reguilón
  • 24Jordán
  • 25Reges
  • 10Banega
  • 41Fernández SaezSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 68'minutes
  • 51En-Nesyri
  • 5Ocampos

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 3Gómez
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 18Escudero
  • 19de Jong
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez
  • 26Mena
  • 28Alonso Lara
  • 31Díaz
  • 36Rodríguez
  • 40Pérez Rico

Roma

  • 13López
  • 23Mancini
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 11KolarovBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVillarat 78'minutes
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 42DiawaraSubstituted forPérezat 57'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forPellegriniat 57'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 7Pellegrini
  • 8Perotti
  • 14Villar
  • 17Ünder
  • 18Santon
  • 19N Kalinic
  • 20Fazio
  • 31Pérez
  • 45Cardinali
  • 61Calafiori
  • 83Mirante
  • 99Kluivert
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

  3. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Carles Pérez (Roma).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Leonardo Spinazzola.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Gonzalo Villar replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.

  11. Post update

    Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi tries a through ball, but Jules Koundé is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ibañez.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

  18. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi replaces Suso.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

