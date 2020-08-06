Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.
Sevilla v Roma
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos SilvaBooked at 61mins
- 23Reguilón
- 24Jordán
- 25Reges
- 10Banega
- 41Fernández SaezSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 68'minutes
- 51En-Nesyri
- 5Ocampos
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 3Gómez
- 11El Haddadi
- 18Escudero
- 19de Jong
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
- 26Mena
- 28Alonso Lara
- 31Díaz
- 36Rodríguez
- 40Pérez Rico
Roma
- 13López
- 23Mancini
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 11KolarovBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVillarat 78'minutes
- 33da Silva Peres
- 42DiawaraSubstituted forPérezat 57'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 37Spinazzola
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forPellegriniat 57'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 8Perotti
- 14Villar
- 17Ünder
- 18Santon
- 19N Kalinic
- 20Fazio
- 31Pérez
- 45Cardinali
- 61Calafiori
- 83Mirante
- 99Kluivert
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munir El Haddadi with a cross.
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carles Pérez (Roma).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Leonardo Spinazzola.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gonzalo Villar replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Offside, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi tries a through ball, but Jules Koundé is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Joan Jordán (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ibañez.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi replaces Suso.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.