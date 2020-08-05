Neeskens Kebano: Forward extends contract at newly promoted Fulham

Neeskens Kebano joined Fulham in 2016

Forward Neeskens Kebano has extended his contract with Fulham following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The DR Congo international scored five goals in 19 appearances in 2019-20, as the Whites finished fourth and went on to win the Championship play-off final.

Kebano, 28, will now remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2022, with the club having the option to extend his deal by a further year.

"I have a lot of affection for this club and for the fans," he said.

Kebano netted in both legs of the play-off semi-final tie against Cardiff City, and started Tuesday's Championship play-off final against Brentford, which Fulham won 2-1 after extra time.