Jordan Clark: Luton Town sign midfielder after Accrington departure

Jordan Clark was part of the Accrington side that beat Luton to the League Two title in 2017-18

Luton Town have signed midfielder Jordan Clark on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Accrington Stanley at the end of June.

He scored 20 goals in 162 league appearances for the League One side and helped them win promotion to the third tier in 2017-18.

"I had the opportunity to meet the gaffer and as soon as I did, I just said 'Yes, I want to sign there'," he told the club website.

The Hatters, who avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day, have not disclosed the length of contract the former Barnsley and Shrewsbury player has signed.