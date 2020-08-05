Jay Spearing: Tranmere Rovers sign midfielder after Blackpool departure

Jay Spearing spent almost three years at Blackpool

Former Blackpool and Bolton captain Jay Spearing has joined Tranmere Rovers.

The 31-year old is Rovers' first signing since they were relegated to League Two on average points per game at the end of last season.

Spearing has played more than 350 games in a career that began at Liverpool, where he played in the 2012 FA Cup final as well as in the Champions League and Premier League.

The Wallasey-born midfielder has agreed a two-year contract at Prenton Park.

"I have family who are massive Tranmere Rovers fans, they were delighted when they found out the news," Spearing, who left Blackpool at the end of the season, told the club website.

"My nephew was sending me all sorts of Tranmere Rovers songs and he has been texting me all day asking when will the news be announced."