Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan set to complete permanent deal for Manchester United forward

Sanchez joined Inter on loan last summer

Inter Milan are set to complete the permanent signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez in the next 24 hours.

The Chile international, 31, joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan in August 2019.

He scored four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Inter expect to have him available should they progress to the Europa League 'final eight' in Germany by beating Getafe on Wednesday night.

The precise terms of the deal are unknown but is almost certain to have involved United taking a significant financial hit.

Sanchez played 45 games for United after joining from Arsenal in 2018, scoring just five goals.