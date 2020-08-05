Vadaine Oliver: Northampton forward joins Gillingham after rejecting new contract

Vadaine Oliver heads his final Northampton goal during their play-off semi-final win at Cheltenham

Gillingham have signed forward Vadaine Oliver after he turned down a new contract with Northampton Town.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 40 games last season to help the Cobblers win promotion from League Two via the play-offs.

Oliver joined Northampton from Morecambe last summer, having previously played for Lincoln, Crewe, Mansfield, York and Notts County.

"To get to that next level I thought it was the right decision," he said.

Oliver is Gillingham's second arrival of the summer following the re-signing of defender Ryan Jackson but the length of his deal has not been disclosed.

"I have loved working with him, but we will only make offers to players that we believe are fair and reasonable and if they choose to take them and want to be part of the club then that's great, but if not then we say our goodbyes and move on," said Northampton boss Keith Curle.

"I think we helped improve and develop Vadaine's game, as we have with a number of players, and we wish him well on his journey."

