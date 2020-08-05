Keith Gillespie to play for new team dedicated to helping people with mental health issues

Gillespie came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford

Keith Gillespie had not done any training since retiring from professional football seven years ago. Without the team environment to drive him on, the notion never appealed to him.

That has changed in the last week, however, with the former Manchester United and Northern Ireland winger taking part in two pre-season sessions after coming out of retirement for a historic football venture.

The 45-year-old has joined FC Mindwell, Northern Ireland's first football club dedicated to helping people with mental health issues.

With ex-Liverpool and England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland as an ambassador, the club has partnered with a counselling service to support its members, players and fans by offering resources and information enabling them to seek help or talk about any issues they may have.

"We've a WhatsApp group among the players and it's been great to hear some of the voice messages from lads saying how fulfilling it has been," said Gillespie, who won 86 international caps.

"It gets people together and gives them something to look forward to. Coming to training, having a laugh and just enjoying being able to pull the boots on again is important.

"Mental health is getting more and more attention, and it's something that is important to me. It's vital that people know that support is there for them and FC Mindwell is one way of getting that message out there."

'I had to own up and realise I had depression'

With his much-publicised gambling problems, Gillespie, who played for Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United during a 19-year career, is well placed to speak about mental health challenges to his new team-mates.

He found the period immediately after he retired particularly difficult to cope with, in an era in which he found the narrative around mental health very different to what it is today.

Gillespie made his Northern Ireland debut in 1994

"I had never even heard the term 'mental health' back then," he continued. "It was a taboo subject, almost seen as a weakness. You were maybe feeling low, but you just thought it was a day when you weren't feeling great.

"When I retired, it was a case of 'what do I do next?' I was just trying to fill that void. I struggled, because I just didn't know where to go or what to do.

"I had to own up and realise that, yes, I did have depression. I sought some help, saw a therapist and got some medication, and thankfully I'm in a much better place these days."

'Holding midfielder' Gillespie happy to play anywhere

The FC Mindwell idea was born from a conversion which co-founder Brian Adair had with fellow former Irish League players about how much they were missing football during lockdown.

Managed by David Dawson and made up largely of players over 35 years old, some with Irish League experience, they played their first pre-season friendly at the weekend and will begin life in the third division of the Mid-Ulster League.

Gillespie is hugely enthusiastic about returning to playing, with Armagh City's Holm Park their base, but the man who made a career as a flying winger may take up a slightly different role for Dawson.

"I actually finished my playing career as a holding midfielder, believe it or not, but will happily play anywhere the manager wants me," he said.

"The mental health side of the project is obviously hugely important but we've all been involved in football for many years and we want to be successful.

"We're not getting together just for a jolly. We want to be competitive and we want to win this league, that's the goal. It won't be easy, but we believe we have the right staff, the right players and the right committee."

Chairman watched Gillespie from Old Trafford stand

Gillespie attended the official launch of FC Mindwell in Belfast

Gillespie announced his arrival at Manchester United when he came off he bench to score a superb solo goal against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Sitting in the stands that Saturday afternoon in October 1994 was Banbridge man Andrew Cully. Twenty-four years later, their paths have crossed again with Cully taking up the role of FC Mindwell chairman.

"You have to realise that Keith has 86 caps and played with guys such as Ryan Giggs and Eric Cantona, so for him to give his team is a great asset for the club," he said.

"I was involved in football for more than 20 years and it is great honour to be involved in a project that is so focused on helping support people with their mental health.

"We are delighted to have on board our charity partner 'Links Counselling Service' and look forward to working with them over the season. We have ambitions for the future, including plans for a women's team and to have our own facility."