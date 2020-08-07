Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After a build-up dominated by off-field coronavirus-related controversy, week two of the Scottish Premiership gets under way later than planned on Saturday.

The lunchtime kick-off between St Johnstone and Aberdeen has been postponed, so it's down to three matches in the traditional 3pm slot.

Top-flight newcomers Dundee United seek their first win when they head to Motherwell, Hamilton Academical attempt to climb off the bottom at home to Ross County, and Livingston and Hibernian go head to to head in a derby of sorts.

Then on Sunday, it's Rangers v St Mirren followed by early leaders Celtic at Kilmarnock.

Catch up with all the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hamilton Academical v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton are without midfielder Ronan Hughes, who picked up a hamstring injury against Celtic last weekend. David Templeton (back) will be assessed, as will new signing Justin Johnson.

Ross County have no fresh injury worries.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "I was talking to my lads and saying the Highland teams never get the recognition they deserve. People think they are away up there, they are not very good. I know Ross County are a very good team."

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "I hope that Hamilton do what they did on Sunday - for I thought they had a real go at Celtic for spells and the scoreline doesn't reflect some of their play - and we do what we did on Monday and it creates a good spectacle for the game."

Livingston v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston have a couple of unnamed injury worries.

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan has had a setback with his knee injury while winger Drey Wright has picked up a thigh strain.

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "We knew this first month was going to be a war of attrition. But if we play as well as we did second half in the defeat at St Mirren then we won't be too far away."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "Livingston have an incredibly good home record which stretches back quite a while now. We just need to continue the momentum that we've started to build from last week's win over Kilmarnock."

Motherwell v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell left-back Nathan McGinley faces four to six weeks out of action with a groin injury, while midfielder Liam Donnelly is an injury doubt. Defenders Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne remain sidelined.

Former Blackpool central defender Ryan Edwards could make his debut for United after signing in midweek. But winger Paul McMullan remains sidelined.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson: "I'm not one for getting nervous going into games but Monday was a different feeling. I had different emotions, maybe overthinking things because I haven't played for so long. But I will come on leaps and bounds just getting that one out the way."

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: "We knew it was going to be a different level in the Premiership and it has to be a quick learning process as we're coming up against a lot of tough teams quickly."

Rangers v St Mirren (Sun, 15:00)

Cedric Itten is in line to make his Rangers debut - but fellow striker Kemar Roofe may have to wait while he builds up his fitness. Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin could also make his first appearance, with Allan McGregor a doubt. Summer signings McLaughlin, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey return to the squad after they were ineligible for Thursday's Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Ross McCrorie is a doubt with a knock.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has an unchanged squad. Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Rangers quote: "Cedric is ready to go but as for Kemar, we're monitoring his situation as the game might come a little bit too soon."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "You are hoping Rangers maybe have a hangover from the European tie, so I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed to see the two new guys come in. They have spent five or six million on two really good new additions."

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sun, 16:30)

Danny Rogers will start in goal for Kilmarnock as Jake Eastwood faces 12 weeks out with a thigh injury. Defender Clevid Dikamona could make his debut.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor should recover from an ankle knock to face his former club, but striker Leigh Griffiths is unavailable due to a calf strain.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Those chances that Accies created against Celtic give us encouragement. We'd like to think we can cause them problems as well, but we also know it will be a difficult game."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It would be good to get a couple more bodies and obviously you can name them in the UEFA line-up as well."