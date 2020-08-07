395 days, 18 games & 20,000 miles - Rangers' Europa League journey remembered

Rangers played 18 games in eight different countries during their campaign

It began just short of 13 months ago in front of 2000 fans in Gibraltar. And, 395 days and more than 20,000 miles later, in an empty BayArena in Leverkusen, it is finally over.

Rangers' 2019-20 Europa League campaign spanned 18 matches in eight different countries and delivered plenty of moments to cherish as the Ibrox side reached the last 16 of European competition for the first time since 2011.

From Braga to Bern, Glasgow to Gibraltar, here are five standout moments from an epic campaign.

The Legia late show

Play-off round, 29 August, 2019

After overcoming St Joseph's, Progres Niederkorn and Midtjylland with relative ease, Steven Gerrard's side were posed with a tricky play-off tie against Poland's Legia Warsaw.

Following a 0-0 stalemate in the Polish capital, Govan braced itself for a winner-takes-all second-leg showdown under the lights at Ibrox as Gerrard aimed to guide his side to the Europa League group stages for a second successive season.

Alfredo Morelos' goal against Legia took Rangers into the group stages

Both sets of fans - including a certain Artur Boruc, the former Celtic and Poland goalkeeper, in the away end - provided colour and atmosphere to match the occasion, but with a resolute Legia outfit frustrating Gerrard's men, tension was ratcheted up as time ran out.

With fingernails getting shorter, and the tie seemingly heading for extra time, Alfredo Morelos was on hand to head home a Jordan Jones cross in the 91st minute. Bigger nights may have followed, but few goals were as wildly celebrated as the Colombian's header.

Fitting tribute to Ricksen

Group stage - 19 September 2019

Following the euphoria against Legia, Rangers started their group campaign at home to Feyenoord in September. It was an emotional night at Ibrox as respects were paid to former Rangers and Netherlands defender Fernando Ricksen, who died that week.

Despite James Tavernier's early penalty miss, the home side went on to claim a 1-0 victory thanks to Sheyi Ojo's rocket of a strike 13 minutes later.

The win meant Gerrard's side were able to pay the perfect tribute to the late Rangers captain, who lost his life at just 43 after a six-year fight with motor-neurone disease. "Everyone was looking for a performance for Fernando's young family to be proud of," the manager said.

His side certainly achieved that.

Porto sent packing

Group stage - 7 November 2019

Much was made of Porto posing Rangers' biggest threat, given the Portuguese side had competed in the Champions League quarter-finals the previous season. However, Rangers earned a credible 1-1 draw in the Estadio do Dragao and had the opportunity to improve on that a fortnight later in Glasgow.

Steven Davis celebrates his goal at Ibrox, which helped Rangers to a 2-0 win over Porto

With Celtic beating Lazio in Rome just minutes before kick-off at Ibrox, it was set up for Rangers to match their rivals' achievement in front of a raucous support in Govan.

After an even first half, the home crowd roared their side on to victory in the second period, as two goals in four minutes from Morelos and Steven Davis ripped the roof off Ibrox, securing a monumental victory for Gerrard's side while capping off a memorable evening for Scottish football.

Morelos' De Kuip double

Group stage - 28 November 2019

Gerrard's side faced a daunting task to repeat their opening group win over Feyenoord two months later in a hostile De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

The Dutch side - with former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat by then in charge - took the lead through Jens Toornstra's first-half strike, but Morelos guided in two stunning headers to turn the game around.

Luis Sinisterra's solo effort levelled the contest just after the hour and, with the home side dominating the remainder of the contest, Gerrard's men had to dig deep to come away with a point - a point that, in hindsight, was crucial in qualifying for the last 32.

'Ibrox, baby. It's just different!'

Last 32 - 20 February 2020

Ianis Hagi's late free-kick completed a remarkable turnaround at Ibrox

Rangers avoided the likes of Arsenal, Inter Milan and Manchester United in the draw for the last 32 and were paired with Braga of Portugal. It seemed a more generous tie, but Braga came to Ibrox with swagger and class - and the Portuguese outfit were cruising at 2-0 after an hour.

With Rangers seemingly heading for the European exit before the halfway point in the tie, Gerrard's men rallied to produce a stunning comeback.

January signing Ianis Hagi sparked the revival before Joe Aribo's sublime solo effort levelled the game at 2-2. With Ibrox at fever pitch, Hagi's deflected free-kick completed the turnaround, sending the home crowd - including the winger's feted father, Gheorghe - into raptures.

Cue the Romanian's memorable post-match interview... "Ibrox, baby. It's just different!"