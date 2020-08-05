Scott Brown has mentality to manage Celtic - Christopher Jullien

Media playback is not supported on this device Would another treble tempt Celtic captain Brown to retire..?

Celtic captain Scott Brown "can be everything at this club", including manager one day, says team-mate Christopher Jullien.

Brown, 35, has captained Celtic to nine successive league titles and has won 21 trophies in total with the club since joining in 2007.

Jullien, 27, revealed he has "never had a captain like this".

"He is just a spirit, everything," said the French defender, who is now in his second season in Glasgow.

"He will definitely be in my memory for a long time. I think he can be everything at this club.

"He gives his power and his mentality to all the players. I can just imagine doing it [managing] if he wants to. I think he has all the qualities. He has the mentality and he is really smart."

Julien believes Rangers "definitely are going to be stronger" this term and hopes compatriot Odsonne Edouard stays at Celtic after an opening-day hat trick against Hamilton on Sunday.

He expects the Ibrox club to strengthen further after the signings this week of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten.

"They are going to take more players to try and add something to be the champions," said Jullien. "That's normal. That's what we respect and that's why we have worked hard since we have come back.

"We know our group is really strong but we know the opponents are going to be stronger.

"When you play in a team you always want to play with the best and I think that Odsonne has shown to all the world that he is a really really good striker. For me I want him to be on my side.

"When you are a good player you are always going to have some big attention. At Celtic we just want him to be good for us."