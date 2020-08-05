Aberdeen games with St Johnstone & Hamilton unaffected by city lockdown

Aberdeen and St Johnstone meet for the first time this season on Saturday

New lockdown restrictions imposed on the city of Aberdeen will not impact Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership visit to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Footballers and club staff are tested regularly and can still travel.

Measures are being imposed in Aberdeen because of a coronavirus cluster, with pubs and restaurants closing from 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

People are being told not to visit the city and those living there face travel restrictions.

The SPFL has been told the fixture in Perth will go ahead as planned.

Aberdeen are scheduled to host Hamilton at Pittodrie next Wednesday and, as things stand, that game is also unaffected.

On Tuesday, it was announced that there were no positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing among Scottish clubs.