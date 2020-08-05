Joe Riley: Former Manchester United youngster signs for Carlisle United

Joe Riley came through the youth ranks at Manchester United but made his last appearance for Bradford in a 3-1 defeat at Accrington the best part of two years ago

Carlisle United have signed former Bradford City full-back Joe Riley.

The 23-year-old ex-Manchester United youngster has agreed a one year deal with an option to extend it further.

Riley missed all of last season with a knee ligament injury and has not played a competitive game since October 2018.

He made one start for Manchester United in a Europa League game against Midjtylland in February 2016 and played twice for Sheffield United in League One during a loan spell in 2017.

"He's worked his socks off on his fitness and is now more motivated, hungry and determined than ever. He really wants to make his mark in the game," Carlisle manager Chris Beech told the club website.

"Technically he's outstanding - his touch, movement, ball control, range of passing and technical skills are definitely up there."

Beech added: "He came through at Manchester United as a right-back, but he's got great feet so he's equally at home playing left- back. As a younger player he played in midfield.

"Carlisle will provide Joe with the perfect platform to kick on and fulfil that potential. He's another we will support and make better in terms of footballing experience."

