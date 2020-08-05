Michael Bostwick: Burton Albion sign experienced defender released by Lincoln

Michael Bostwick played 125 games for Lincoln, scoring 10 goals

Burton Albion have signed former Lincoln City defender Michael Bostwick on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old was released by the Imps earlier this summer having spent three years at Sincil Bank.

He helped Lincoln win promotion to League One in 2019 and was named in the League Two team of the season.

Bostwick is the second former Lincoln player to join Burton in the space of 24 hours following the arrival of Neil Eardley on Tuesday.

The former Millwall youngster has also spent long spells at Peterborough and Stevenage and played more than 600 games in his career.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring in someone of Bozzy's character and experience," Burton manager Jake Buxton told the club website.

"His amount of Football League appearances speaks for themselves and I'd once again like to thank the chairman in supporting me to get this move over the line."

