Guro Reiten: Chelsea Women's Norway midfielder extends deal to 2023

Guro Reiten signed for Chelsea from LSK Kvinner in May 2019

Chelsea Women's attacking midfielder Guro Reiten has signed an extended contract with the club until 2023.

The 26-year-old Norway international scored seven times in 23 appearances in her first season with the Blues, after arriving last summer.

"My first season was amazing and I don’t think there is a better place to be right now than this club," she told Chelsea's website.

"I’m very happy here and the club have showed that they want me here."

Chelsea won the Women's Super League last term, as well as the Continental League Cup, and will begin the defence of their title on the weekend of 5-6 September.

General manager Paul Green added: "We wanted to reward Guro for an excellent debut season and we’re delighted that she has extended her contract.

"Guro brought great value to the team upon her arrival and quickly became a very important player in the team’s success last season."