Jake Turner: Morecambe sign Newcastle United goalkeeper on loan

Jake Turner
Jake Turner played twice for Newcastle's Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy last season

League Two club Morecambe have signed goalkeeper Jake Turner on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has represented England internationally at under-19 level.

Turner, who previously played for Bolton, has also had loan spells Stalybridge Celtic and Darlington, before signing for Newcastle in 2019.

"It's good to be here and I'm happy to get it all done. I can't wait to get going," he told Morecambe's website.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams added: "Jake is a highly-rated young goalkeeper who will challenge for the number one jersey."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you