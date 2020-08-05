Jake Turner: Morecambe sign Newcastle United goalkeeper on loan

Jake Turner played twice for Newcastle's Under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy last season

League Two club Morecambe have signed goalkeeper Jake Turner on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has represented England internationally at under-19 level.

Turner, who previously played for Bolton, has also had loan spells Stalybridge Celtic and Darlington, before signing for Newcastle in 2019.

"It's good to be here and I'm happy to get it all done. I can't wait to get going," he told Morecambe's website.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams added: "Jake is a highly-rated young goalkeeper who will challenge for the number one jersey."