Croatian goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic to leave Glentoran after one season

Marijan Antolovic made 31 appearances for Glentoran after arriving in the summer of 2019

Goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic is to leave Glentoran after one season to return to a club in his native Croatia.

The 31-year-old made 31 appearances for the Irish Cup winners but was among the substitutes for last week's Irish Cup semi-final and final at Windsor Park.

Elliott Morris was in goal for those games while the Glens signed Rory Brown from relegated Institute on Saturday.

"I would like to thank Marijan for his hard work and commitment," said Glentoran manager Mick McDermott.

"He is a great person and through his very professional attitude and behaviour he has been a great help to us in the first important stages of our journey into full-time football," added the Glens boss.

"He has now chosen to return to Croatia to further his career and also to spend more time with his family.

"He leaves Belfast knowing that he is part of Glentoran's history and leaves with an Irish Cup winner's medal. I wish him all the very best in life and every success in his future career."