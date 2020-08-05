Bristol City Women: Bath City's Twerton Park to be Robins' primary new home stadium

Twerton Park is the home of non-league side Bath City and was once shared with League One side Bristol Rovers

Bristol City Women will play their home games primarily at Bath City's Twerton Park next season, plus some matches at Ashton Gate.

The move sees the Women's Super League side leave their previous home of Stoke Gifford Stadium in north Bristol.

With a capacity of 3,528 - including 1,006 seats - Twerton Park is 15 miles away but has larger terraces than Stoke Gifford's removable, temporary seating.

The Robins finished 10th of 12 teams in England's top division last season.

A club statement said: "The switch in home venue enables attendances to increase further and, subject to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, present even more supporters with the exciting opportunity to watch the Robins squad, which is filled with internationals and exciting young talent from across the world.

"The move to Twerton Park will provide supporters with upgraded facilities creating a better matchday experience with more food and drink options, better transport links, as well as greater seating access."

The new WSL season will get under way on the weekend of 5-6 September, with the opening fixtures to be announced on Friday.

Lee Billiard, Bristol City's head of women’s football, added: "We’re excited about our move to Twerton Park. It allows us to enhance the matchday experience for our players and fans along with opening up the club to a new market."

Manager Tanya Oxtoby added: "This is the next step for us as a club as we look to progress both on and off the pitch, with Twerton Park providing us with a new matchday environment that will inspire the group to continue their development and excel on the pitch."

Bristol City Women played at Ashton Gate - home of the men's team - twice last term.