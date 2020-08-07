Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

From the section

New season, new look for Sportscene Predictions.

Every Friday, Amy Irons, from BBC Scotland's The Nine will predict the Scottish Premiership results against one of that weekend's Sportscene pundits.

This week, former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo takes on the challenge...

Scottish Premiership - week 2 Amy Chris Iwelumo Hamilton Acad v Ross County 1-2 1-2 Livingston v Hibernian 1-1 1-3 Motherwell v Dundee Utd 2-1 0-2 Rangers v St Mirren 2-0 2-1 Kilmarnock v Celtic 1-3 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off on Saturday at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Hamilton Academical v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-3

Motherwell v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Rangers v St Mirren (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chris' prediction: 2-1

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Chris' prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Shaun Maloney 60

Total scores after week 1 Amy 60 Pundits 60