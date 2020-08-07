Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

New season, new look for Sportscene Predictions.

Every Friday, Amy Irons, from BBC Scotland's The Nine will predict the Scottish Premiership results against one of that weekend's Sportscene pundits.

This week, former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo takes on the challenge...

Media playback is not supported on this device

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership - week 2
AmyChris Iwelumo
Hamilton Acad v Ross County1-21-2
Livingston v Hibernian1-11-3
Motherwell v Dundee Utd2-10-2
Rangers v St Mirren2-02-1
Kilmarnock v Celtic1-30-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off on Saturday at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Hamilton Academical v Ross County

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Hibernian

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-3

Motherwell v Dundee United

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Rangers v St Mirren (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chris' prediction: 2-1

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sun, 16:30)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Chris' prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Shaun Maloney60
Total scores after week 1
Amy60
Pundits60
Amy v Pundits
P1W0D1L0

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you