Wigan Athletic: Antonee Robinson could leave club for just £1.5m

Antonee Robinson began his career at Everton

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson could leave for £1.5m just seven months after his £10m move to Italian side AC Milan fell through.

The 22-year-old had been poised to move to the Serie A side in January he was found to have an irregular heart rhythm which resulted in him being sidelined.

A planned cardiac ablation was deemed unnecessary, and he returned in June.

Wigan's Championship relegation was confirmed on Tuesday after they lost an appeal against a 12-point deduction.

United States international Robinson has a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave for far less than what was agreed with Milan, now that Wigan have gone down to League One.

The financially-troubled club have already sold centre-back Leon Balogun to Scottish Premiership side Rangers while young players Alfie Devine and Jensen Weir joined Tottenham and Brighton respectively.

Meanwhile, Leeds are in talks to sign Joe Gelhardt while Cardiff are interested in Wales striker Keiffer Moore.

Following confirmation of their relegation, Wigan Athletic administrator Paul Stanley told BBC Radio Manchester that he acknowledged that the three independent panel judges were "thorough" in their assessment of the club's situation and said that they would press on to complete a sale of the Latics.

The first team have received 20% of salaries since the club went into administration while 75 support staff were made redundant in July.

Leam Richardson, who was Paul Cook's assistant until his resignation on Saturday, will take charge of the club when they return to pre-season training next week.