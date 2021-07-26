Who makes way for Jadon Sancho?

Jadon Sancho has finally completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

But how will he fit into the United team? Will he take Mason Greenwood's place on the right or do you think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should reshuffle to fit him in with the existing front three and Bruno Fernandes?

The only Manchester United player involved in more goals than Sancho (36) across all competitions last season was Fernandes (46), while nobody in the Red Devils squad registered more assists than the 21-year-old England forward.

Since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Sancho has averaged a goal or assist every 87 minutes - compared with one every 132 minutes for Marcus Rashford.

In fact, no English player across the top five European leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) has been directly involved in more goals than Sancho during the past three seasons.

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He will be an unbelievable addition to Manchester United and the Premier League as a whole. People haven't even begun to understand what a great and exciting player this is."

So how would you fit Sancho into the United starting XI, if you would at all? Have a go below - remember you can pick any formation (within reason) you want. Share with your friends using #bbcfootball.