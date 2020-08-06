Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Spurs agree fee with Southampton

By Adam Blackmore

BBC Radio Solent sports editor

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gestures during a FA Cup match against Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016

Southampton and Tottenham have agreed a fee for Saints midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after weeks of negotiation.

Spurs initially fell short of Southampton's £25m valuation of the Danish international, who has one year left on his contract.

The two clubs have now finally agreed a fee that is less than that, but a lot more than Spurs' initial £15m offer.

Three other clubs, including Everton, had previously offered a fee acceptable to Saints.

But the 25-year-old former Bayern Munich player, who was stripped of the Saints captaincy after telling manager Ralph Hasenhuttl he would not extend his contract, is set on a move to north London.

Southampton will now hope that successful negotiations over Hojbjerg can smooth the way for Kyle Walker-Peters to move from Spurs to St Mary's.

