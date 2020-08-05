Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker 'wants to play' in Germany, says Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos was in good spirits as Rangers left Glasgow Airport

Europa League last-16 second leg: Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers Venue: BayArena Date: Thursday, 6 August Time: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Alfredo Morelos "wants to play" in Rangers' Europa League meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Rangers signed forwards Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe on Tuesday and Morelos has been linked with Lille.

The Colombian, 24, has scored six of Rangers' 13 Europa League goals in this campaign.

"I have no issues with using Alfredo," said Gerrard, whose side trail Leverkusen 3-1 in the last-16 tie.

"Alfredo's still a Rangers player. He's with us over here, he's focussed on the game and he'll continue to be a Rangers player until things change and the only way that'll change is if a bid is met that the board and myself are happy with. At the moment, that hasn't happened.

"He's fit, he's available. He wants to play, he's ready to play."

The tie from the 2019-20 season was interrupted by the coronavirus lockdown and Thursday's match at BayArena will be played behind closed doors.

Gerrard described the circumstances as "unique", with Rangers having started their 2020-21 Scottish Premiership season on Saturday with a win at Aberdeen.

And he admits Rangers have "a bit of mountain to climb" with three goals required to stand any chance of progress to the quarter-final against Inter Milan or Getafe.

"We're over here to give it everything we've got and give it our best shot," added the former Liverpool captain.