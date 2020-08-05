Kane Hemmings decides against Dundee stay

Kane Hemmings scored 10 goals in 26 games last season

Kane Hemmings has left Dundee by mutual consent just a few weeks after the club announced the end of discussions with players over reduced wages.

The striker, 29, had been the only one of 13 players not to agree a drop in salary prior to the club saying the process had ended on 20 July.

Hemmings returned to Dens Park last summer on a three-year deal and scored 10 goals in 26 outings.

During his first spell, the 2015-16 campaign, he hit the net 28 times.

Dundee signed former Livingston and St Mirren centre forward Danny Mullen on Tuesday.

"Danny is what we have been missing," manager James McPake told the club website.

"He brings a lot more than just goals as a striker, he can take the ball in and for his size he holds the ball up and he is a bit of a bully at times."