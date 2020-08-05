Ollie Watkins: Brentford forward available for £18m after club miss promotion

From the section

Ollie Watkins scored 25 goals in the Championship this season

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins can leave for £18m as a buyout clause has been activated following Tuesday's Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham.

The clause kicked in if Brentford missed out on promotion to the Premier League, BBC Sport understands.

Crystal Palace lead a number of clubs interested in the Devon-born 24-year-old, signed from Exeter in July 2017.

Palace came close to signing Watkins last season, when the clause was £10m.

Watkins scored 25 goals in 46 Championship games for Brentford this season.