Ollie Watkins: Brentford forward available for £18m after club miss promotion
Brentford forward Ollie Watkins can leave for £18m as a buyout clause has been activated following Tuesday's Championship play-off final defeat by Fulham.
The clause kicked in if Brentford missed out on promotion to the Premier League, BBC Sport understands.
Crystal Palace lead a number of clubs interested in the Devon-born 24-year-old, signed from Exeter in July 2017.
Palace came close to signing Watkins last season, when the clause was £10m.
Watkins scored 25 goals in 46 Championship games for Brentford this season.
