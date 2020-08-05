John White: Southend United defender signs new deal to remain with club

John White had a loan spell with Southend in 2009 before joining the club from Colchester four years later

Southend United defender John White has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club until 31 January 2021.

The 34-year-old has made 241 appearances since joining in 2013.

But White played only 12 games last season after breaking his arm for the second time in February and having surgery to insert a metal plate.

"I cannot wait to get back into training as I haven't seen a lot of this squad for some time now," he told the club website.

Southend were relegated back to League Two after winning only four of their 35 games during the truncated 2019-20 season.