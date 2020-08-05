Jamal Lewis: Liverpool target Norwich left-back as Andy Robertson back-up

By Mandeep Sanghera

BBC Sport

Jamal Lewis and Mohamed Salah
Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis (right) in action against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah when the sides met in February

Liverpool are interested in signing Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis for £10m as cover for Andy Robertson.

Northern Ireland defender Lewis, 22, made 28 Premier League appearances in 2019-20, scoring once, as the Canaries were relegated.

Norwich are thought to be keen on Reds left-back Yasser Larouci, which could help a deal be reached.

Algeria-born Larouci, 19, has one year left on his contract and is keen to get more playing time.

His only two first-team appearances for the Premier League champions came in the FA Cup, with 34-year-old midfielder James Milner usually covering for Scotland captain Robertson, 26, when needed.

Liverpool sold Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg for £10.9m in July.

