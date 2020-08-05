Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen

Rangers paid out a combined £6m to land striker Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten yesterday, while talks continue over a proposed £18m switch to Lille for Alfredo Morelos. (Sun)

Peterborough United boss Barry Fry says Celtic would be the first choice for Ivan Toney but claims the offer from the Scottish champions is "nowhere near it". (Daily Mail)

German champions Bayern Munich are plan to give Hearts left back Aaron Hickey a VIP tour of their facilities as interest in the highly-rated teenager steps up. (Daily Mail)

Celtic target Albian Ajeti is no rush to seal his move out of West Ham, according to the Swiss striker's agent. (Daily Record)

Oxford United are set to make Hearts an offer for Sean Clare - if they can't agree terms with Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell, who has left Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic head coach John Barnes thinks striker Odsonne Edouard may well end up in the English top flight this season. (Glasgow Times)

Christopher Jullien calls his Celtic sidekick Kristoffer Ajer a "unique talent" and says it's no surprise the defender has been watched by a number of top European clubs. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen and Scotland defender Scott McKenna hopes a special programme will help put an end to his hamstring injury problems. (Daily Record)

Captain Joe Lewis insists Aberdeen did not struggle to cope with the absence of home fans in their opening day defeat to Rangers. (Evening Express)

New Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards will be a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the park, says Derek Adams, who managed the towering centre-half at Plymouth Argyle. (Courier)