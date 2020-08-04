FA reinforces message that fans not allowed at non-league games

The non-league system consists of seven tiers from the National League down to regional feeder leagues

Non-league clubs have been reminded by the Football Association that all games must be played behind closed doors after reports of fans breaking government policy by attending

The North West Counties League said a number of games across the country attracted fans last weekend.

It claimed over 100 spectators watched some of the matches.

All friendlies and competitive games involving clubs in the National League System must be played without fans.

That includes clubs from the National League - at step one of the non-league pyramid - down to regional feeder league clubs in step seven.

"This is irrespective of whether the NLS club is home or away," said the North West Counties League.

"This effectively means that whether you are playing at home or away against any team, your games until further notice must be played behind closed doors."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last month spectators might be able to return to stadiums in England from October.

However, after restrictions were reintroduced for people in parts of northern England on Thursday, Johnson stopped fans attending the pilot sports events scheduled for last weekend in England.

The new restrictions on fans will be enforced until at least 15 August.