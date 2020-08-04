Ferran Torres: Man City sign Valencia winger

Ferran Torres has made five appearances for Spain Under-21s

Manchester City have completed the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres for 23m euros (£20.87m).

He is City's first summer signing and replaces Germany forward Leroy Sane, who left on 3 July for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

"Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football," Torres said.

"I am so happy to be joining City."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "We have followed Ferran's progress closely and have been very impressed.

"He is young and still developing, but his technical qualities are exactly what we are looking for in a winger. He is quick, direct, can create space with one movement and is capable of producing match-winning moments."

City have also had a £40m bid for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake accepted.