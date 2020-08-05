Kemar Roofe: Liam Cooper says Rangers signing is 'great bit of business'

Kemar Roofe joined Anderlecht last year after three seasons with Leeds

Kemar Roofe's capture is "a great bit of business from Rangers", says his former Leeds United team-mate Liam Cooper.

Roofe, 27, has joined Rangers from Anderlecht on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Cooper played with the forward at Elland Road for three years.

"He was brilliant for us, he was really an important player for us," Cooper told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"He worked hard for the team and when he gets chances, he's a serious finisher. He's strong, he's quick. He's a willing runner. I definitely think he'll score plenty of goals.

"He lives the right way, he's a true professional. He works hard on the training pitch. He loves the gym. It's a great bit of business from Rangers and I think he'll do very well there."

The arrival of Roofe and fellow new signing Cedric Itten could pave the way for Alfredo Morelos' departure from Ibrox, the Colombian having been heavily linked with Lille.

Jermain Defoe is currently injured and Cooper has backed Roofe to handle the pressure of playing for Rangers, who hope to stop Celtic winning a tenth successive title.

"He's still very hungry," added Cooper. "He'll have to prove himself going into the Rangers team, there's a lot of pressure but he's dealt with expectation so far in his career.

"He believes in himself, he backs himself in any situation."