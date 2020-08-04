Scot Bennett: Newport County give defender new one-year deal

Scot Bennett began his career at Exeter City

Defender Scot Bennett has signed a one-year contract with League Two side Newport County.

Bennett made 37 appearances during the curtailed 2019-20 season but was not expected to return to Rodney Parade after his previous contract expired in June.

The 29-year-old joined on a permanent basis in 2016 following a successful loan spell from Notts County.

"I am delighted we've been able to get the deal finalised," Bennett said.

"I'm excited to be back and can't wait to be back playing now."

Manager Michael Flynn said he was pleased to retain Bennett and described him as an "important player" for the Exiles.

"He's also a great fit, both on and off the field, and it those qualities that will be a massive boost for our group," Flynn said.