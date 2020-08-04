Jodie Taylor: England forward signs for Lyon

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Cracking goal' - Taylor puts England ahead

England forward Jodie Taylor has joined French club Lyon on a short-term deal until the end of 2020.

The former Arsenal striker, 34, moves to France from OL Reign in the United States, who were recently taken over by Lyon's parent company OL Groupe.

She said she was happy to "kind of stay in the same family".

Taylor, who has also played in Australia, Sweden, Canada and the USA, will join fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood.

"I'm very happy to join Lyon and can't wait to play with my new team," said Taylor.

"I talked a lot with my English team-mates - like Lucy Bronze, who has been at the club for a long time - and I couldn't refuse the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the world."

Taylor has represented her country at the last two Women's World Cups, and was the top scorer at Euro 2017.