Toby Sibbick: Barnsley defender joins Belgian club Oostende on loan

Toby Sibbick made his Barnsley debut in a 1-0 home win over Fulham at the start of the 2019-20 season

Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick has been loaned to Belgian Pro League side KV Oostende for the entire 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old, who can also play in midfield, joined the Tykes from AFC Wimbledon last summer.

He made 18 appearances before being loaned to Hearts in January - but had only played two games when coronavirus ended the Scottish season in March.

Oostende are due to start the new Pro League campaign against Beerschot Wilrijk on 10 August.

