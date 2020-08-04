Anthony Grant: Swindon midfielder agrees new deal ahead of League One return

As well as Chelsea, Anthony Grant's previous clubs include Southend, Peterborough and Shrewsbury

Swindon Town midfielder Anthony Grant has signed a one-year contract extension with the League Two champions.

The 33-year-old played 30 times for the Robins in the 2019-20 campaign, which was abridged due to coronavirus.

Grant initially joined Swindon on loan at the start of last season and made the deal permanent in January.

The former Chelsea youngster, who has played for nine other clubs, was voted Swindon's player of the year.

"I've had some time to relax, spent some time with the family, so there were other elements, but I was always coming back," he told the club website.

"The fans have been patient, the management team have been patient, and I'm happy I've come through the door again."

Swindon have also confirmed that defender Taylor Curran, 20, has extended his contract until June 2023 after making four appearances for the club last season.