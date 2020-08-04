Covid-19: No positive results among Scottish clubs as Hearts & Glasgow City are tested

Scottish clubs have been subject to coronavirus testing since June

There were no positive results in the latest round of coronavirus testing among Scottish clubs.

Glasgow City and Hearts were tested for the first time while the Scottish Premiership clubs continued to be monitored.

SWPL side Glasgow City take on Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League quarter-final on 21 August.

Hearts have started pre-season training, with their Championship campaign beginning in October.

There have been two positive results since testing of players and staff at Premiership clubs began in late June.