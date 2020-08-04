Connal Trueman: AFC Wimbledon sign Birmingham City goalkeeper on a season's loan

Connal Trueman's last appearance for Birmingham this season came in their 3-2 home defeat by Wigan on New Year's Day

AFC Wimbledon have signed goalkeeper Connal Trueman from Championship club Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

Birmingham-born Blues academy product Trueman, 24, has made 12 Championship appearances - 10 of them this season.

He is the second keeper to leave Birmingham in the space of 24 hours following Lee Camp's departure.

Trueman was recommended to Glyn Hodges, boss of League One side Wimbledon, by former Blues goalkeeping coach Kevin Hitchcock.

"Connal has been on my radar for a while," Hodges told the club website. "Kevin Hitchcock is a friend of mine. He was goalkeeper coach at Birmingham when Gianfranco Zola was manager. He told me about Connal a long time ago.

"When he became available we took the opportunity to sign him and we are delighted to have him on board.

"Connal is at a great age. He could potentially end up being the Birmingham number one so we have got him at a good time. If he comes here and does well for himself it will be great for both parties."

Wimbledon were 20th in League One when the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic and avoided relegation when final positions were decided on a points-per-game basis.

The Dons used four keepers in their 35 matches - Nathan Trott, Joe Day, Nikola Tzanev and Joe McDonnell.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.